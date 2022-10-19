Louise O’Reilly TD welcomes appointment of new ICTU General Secretary

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has welcomed the appointment of Owen Reidy as the new General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Owen Reidy is a trade unionist of immense talent, character and dedication, and he will make an excellent General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

“I would like to wish Mr Reidy all the best in his new role and I look forward to working closely with him, and Congress, on issues affecting workers, society, and the economy.

“I would also like to offer sincere thanks and congratulations to outgoing General Secretary, Patricia King, who has been a stalwart of trade unionism, a leader of workers, and a strong head of congress during her tenure.

“Today more than ever workers need a strong trade union movement to combat the ideology of neoliberalism, with its hugely damaging consequences for workers and families, which has reigned across Ireland and Europe for far too long.

“We have witnessed a race to the bottom in terms and conditions of work, an increase in low paid work and the marginalisation of trade unions and workplace democracy.

“Only progressive politics and a strong trade union movement can fight back on behalf of workers for a better society and economy.

“We in Sinn Féin look forward to working with Mr Reidy and Congress to achieve this.”