TDs must back Sinn Féin plan to transform public transport – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has urged all TDs to back the party’s motion in the Dáil this evening to deliver affordable, reliable and safe public transport.

Speaking this morning, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“This evening Sinn Féin will bring forward a detailed, fully costed plan to deliver affordable, reliable and safe public transport across the country. Too many communities are let down by transport networks that are patchy, subject to severe delays or simply feel unsafe to travel on. Our communities deserve better.

“We need to see a public transport system delivered that meets communities’ needs. This must include affordable fares, reliable services and a transport police unit to ensure that all passengers can feel safe on their journeys.

“Tonight’s motion is a crucial opportunity to deliver this and I am urging all TDs to stand up for communities and back Sinn Féin’s plan.

“This is an opportunity to ensure a just transition towards environmental sustainability, by encouraging more people to use public transport. It can also boost the economy across the island, by connecting our villages, towns and cities.

“Our motion calls on the government to commit to the urgent roll out of the Connecting Ireland rural bus plan. It also sets out how to deliver better regulation of public transport providers to ensure services are punctual and reliable. It would extend Short Hop zones to cut costs for passengers to affordable levels. It would allocate funding to kick start the delivery of the Western Railway Corridor project and the delivery of the Navan Rail line.

“It also backs the creation of a public transport police unit to ensure that all passengers can feel safe throughout their journey.

“Our plan would make a huge difference in connecting communities across Ireland and ensuring that passengers are treated fairly. It would make a massive, positive difference to communities right across the country.

“All TDs must back our plan tonight and ensure that this investment can begin as soon as possible. Communities have been left waiting for far too long for a public transport system that works. Sinn Féin in government would prioritise delivering these much-needed and long overdue changes.”

The Private Member's Bill will be debated at 7:30pm in the Dáil today