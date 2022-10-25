MacManus Commends Organisers Of Ballinasloe Fair

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the organisers of the Ballinasloe Horse Fair for putting on a fantastic event over the past week. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after attending the fair alongside his Sinn Féin colleagues Claire Kerrane TD, Cllr Dermot Connolly and Louis O’Hara.



“I was delighted to attend the Ballinasloe Horse Fair this month alongside my colleagues Claire Kerrane TD, Cllr Dermot Connolly and Louis O’Hara. The fair is a fantastic event and it was brilliant to see huge crowds in attendance for the 300th anniversary year.”



“In particular it is a great showcase of Irish agriculture and rural life, and it’s very welcome to have it back again after two years of pandemic-related disruption.”



“The fair brings huge benefits to Ballinasloe and surrounding areas, particularly local businesses, with tens of thousands of people making their way to Ballinasloe throughout the week. As well as providing a huge boost to the local economy it makes for a great family day out too. I would like to commend the organisers and all involved in the running of the fair for the excellent job they have done.” END