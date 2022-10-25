An Bord Pleanála must publish internal review - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has today written to the Chair of An Bord Pleanála, Dave Walsh, asking him to publish the recently completed internal report in order to ensure full transparency with regard to the extent of the problems currently taking place at the Bord.

Deputy Ó Broin added that such a move was essential if public confidence in An Bord Pleanála was to be restored.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“According to reporting in the Irish Examiner, An Bord Pleanála has completed its internal review of a range of matters relating to conflicts of interest and breaches of procedures by An Bord Pleanála members and staff.

“Sections of this report, as reported in the media, reveal further issues at An Bord Pleanála. This compounds the already very deep crisis in the organisation.

“Today I have emailed the Chair of the An Bord Pleanála, Dave Walsh, asking him to publish the report and to provide copies of it to members of the Oireachtas Housing Committee in advance of a yet to be scheduled meeting with the ABP Chair.

“Given the growing level of disquiet amongst the public after months of drip-fed revelations, we need to ensure full transparency with regard to the extent of the problems currently taking place at the Bord. Such transparency is essential if public confidence in the ABP is to be reestablished.”