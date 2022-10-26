Greater protections needed for online content moderators - Johnny Mythen TD

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford, Johnny Mythen TD, has tabled amendments to the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill 2022 that would result in robust duty of care and well-being measures for employees of online services who moderate content. His amendments have been co-signed and are supported by his colleagues’ Deputies Imelda Munster and Aengus Ó Snodaigh

Speaking ahead of the debate, Teachta Mythen said:

“I have tabled these amendments out of concern for those who work in the unique world of content moderation.

“These workers are tasked with viewing and reviewing online content that the general population need protection from, often including violent and disturbing imagines, videos, or other content.

“This comes with many risks of workplace injury, and without considerate care could result in significant mental distress and well-being issues for these workers.

“That is why it is imperative that the new Media Commission ensure workers mental health and well-being are protected by social media providers. The mandate must be given to the Commission through legislation to do this work. That is what my amendments intend to do.

“I am looking forward to making the argument for these amendments today, and I hope the Minister will agree and accept these amendments as they enhance workers' rights in this sector.”