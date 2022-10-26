DUP's boycott of the Executive punishing businesses, workers and families - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP's boycott of the Executive is punishing businesses, workers and families and they should get back to work in an Executive immediately.

Commenting on the statement today by the NI Chamber of Commerce, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"Everyday I speak to businesses in my constituency of East Derry and across the north and the message is clear. They want an Executive formed immediately to take important decisions to help tackle the challenges of the cost of doing business and the cost of living, and improve our economy.

“Today the NI Chamber has highlighted the time lost for decisions to be made over recent months and the need for a functioning Executive.

“Other leading business organisations such as the CBI and regional chambers have recently made similar calls.

"The DUP's boycott is punishing businesses, workers and families and it is untenable. Small businesses across our communities are struggling to keep their shutters up with businesses closing on a daily basis.

“The DUP should join with the rest of us and get back into the Executive so we can all get on with our jobs and support people and businesses through this unprecedented crisis."