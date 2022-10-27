Executive needed to tackle child waiting lists - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive should be formed now to tackle chronic child waiting lists.

Speaking after the Department of Health reported a 184% rise in the number of children waiting to see a consultant, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“Fresh figures released by the Department of Health today on the number of children waiting to see a consultant are staggering and reinforce the immediate need to fix the health service.

“It’s totally unacceptable and deeply concerning that children are waiting four years to see a consultant.

“We need an Executive formed today and parties working together to deliver a three-year budget and invest the extra £1 billion needed to start to cut chronic waiting lists.

“I echo the call from the Royal College of Physicians today for more investment in the health service and for parties to get back around the Executive table.

“The DUP has an opportunity to form a government and get on with the job people elected us to do and that’s to live up to their commitment to make health a priority.”