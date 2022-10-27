O’Neill calls for Legacy Bill to be scrapped as Committee delivers damning verdict

Sinn Féin First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill has said the Westminster Joint Committee on Human Rights' damning view of the British government legacy plans reinforces the need for the legislation to be scrapped.

Michelle O'Neill said:

“A leading Westminster Committee on Human Rights is the latest body to give a damning verdict on the British government’s legacy plans.

“It is hugely significant that this cross-party committee has urged the British government to reconsider the Legacy Bill and the risk it poses to breaching human rights law.

“The British state wants to cover up its role in the conflict and this bill is to give an amnesty to British state forces who killed Irish citizens and to attempt to block families from pursuing justice through inquests, prosecutions and civil cases.

“The British government is fast-tracking this plan through Westminster and ignoring the voices of victims and families, all the political parties on this island, the Human Rights Commission and leading figures and bodies in the US, EU and UN who have pointed out flaws in this legislation.

“The Tories must listen to the widespread opposition and bin their legacy plans now. This British Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris must withdraw this Bill without further delay and focus on delivering the full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights’ compliant manner.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the families in their campaigns for truth and justice.’'