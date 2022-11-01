British Secretary of State indecision adds to political limbo – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said the British Secretary of State has failed to give any clarity about when he will fulfil his legal obligations to call an Assembly election.

Speaking after meeting Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“We have no Assembly, no Executive and now not even caretaker ministers to support people during a cost of living crisis as a result of the DUP’s boycott of our political institutions.

“We put it to Chris Heaton-Harris today that his indecision is adding to the instability caused by the DUP, and it has left society in political limbo.

“Workers and families are struggling to put food on the table and businesses are struggling to keep the shutters up.

“Our health service and health workers are under huge pressure and need urgent investment. They want and deserve parties working together to support them.

“I told the British Secretary of State that he has a responsibility to help the political situation but that the current vacuum is clearly unhelpful and cannot continue.

“That will also be my message to the British and Irish governments and to the US administration.”