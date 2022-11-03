ABP chair resignation provides Minister with opportunity to wipe the slate clean - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing and Planning, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said that the resignation of the Chair of An Bord Pleanála provides the Minister for Housing with an opportunity to wipe the slate clean at the crisis-ridden organisation.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“For months, An Bord Pleanála has been in crisis. It has been clear for some time that the problems extended well beyond the behaviour of individual ABP members. There was, and continues to be, significant questions over the management, governance and culture operating within the organisation.

“Today’s news that An Bord Pleanála chair Dave Walsh is effectively resigning his post provides Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien with an opportunity to wipe the slate clean at ABP.

“The Minister has outlined the first steps in a reform agenda to address concerns with the appointments process, governance and standards at the ABP.

“Minister O’Brien must ensure that all reports into the issues at the ABP are published including those initiated by Dave Walsh himself.

“The Minister must also work constructively with the opposition in the Oireachtas to build a cross party consensus on how best to achieve deep rooted and far reaching reform of the planning authority.

“This is the only way to bring an end to the crisis that has gripped ABP and infected the planning system for months and in turn the only way to ensure public confidence in this important body is fully restored.”