Increased BBC coverage of Gaelic Games great news for Gaels across the island – Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed today's decision by the BBC that it will broadcast the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals for the first time.

Sineád Ennis said:

“Confirmation that the BBC is to broadcast the All-Ireland Football and Hurling finals for the first time is long overdue and is great news for northern Gaels and supporters of Gaelic games right across the island.

"For the next five years, the BBC will show live Allianz League games, the Ulster Championship and the All-Ireland Football and Hurling semi-finals and finals.

"For many years now, my party colleague Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile, party Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill and I have engaged with the BBC about its lack of coverage of Gaelic Games.

"Today they have listened to us and more importantly to the thousands of Gaels across the North who have been entitled to increased coverage of Gaelic Games.

"This is a massive boost for Gaelic games across the island and the north in particular.”