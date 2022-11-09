Minister must set a date for referendum on Right To Water – Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North, Denise Mitchell, has called on Minister Darragh O’Brien to bring forward a referendum on the Right to Water.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Teachta Mitchell said:

“Back in 2014 Fine Gael and Labour attempted to privatise our water system.

“Citizens organised and forced the Government of the day to roll back on these plans.

“There have been calls for a referendum to keep water in public ownership ever since.

“No one should be profiting off the back of something which is a fundamental right.

“The Trade Union movement have launched a campaign called 'Name the Date' in the last few weeks, and their demands are simple.

“The Government needs to set a date for a referendum to enshrine public ownership of the water system in the Constitution.

“Sinn Féin is firmly of the belief that water should be provided on the basis of need, and should be funded through general taxation and charges on commercial users.

“The Minister has said he is open to a referendum, but he needs to back up his talk in recent weeks, and present citizens with the opportunity to insert the right to water into our constitution as soon as possible”