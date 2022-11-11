Sheehan renews call to scrap transfer test

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has renewed calls for academic selection to be scrapped following fresh evidence on its damaging impact from Queen’s University.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Today’s report from Queen’s University is the latest in a long line of studies which exposes the cruel and damaging impact of academic selection on children and education.

“The process of selecting and rejecting young children based on their performance in an unregulated test is cruel and traumatic. It cannot continue and should be scrapped.

“The clear and overwhelming evidence from human rights organisations, the Children’s Commissioner, trade unions and churches are pitted against selection.

“In light of this latest study, school Boards of Governors should now show leadership in favour of building an inclusive and non-selective education system for the benefit of all our young people.”