CETA should not be ratified without referendum - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed today’s High Court decision, which rejected the proposed ratification of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) trade deal between the European Union and Canada.

She added that the government must now make a clear statement that it will not proceed with the ratification of CETA without a referendum.

Senator Boylan said:

“For decades, Sinn Féin has fought against free trade deals and treaties, championed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, that were totally destructive to the environment, and to families and workers.

“Today’s judgement is clear. CETA should not be ratified without a referendum.

“CETA is a bad deal. It is bad for workers’ rights, bad for the environment and bad for the public purse.

“The government tried to rush this through in a reckless manner with no consideration for the fact that CETA, which will introduce the Investor Court System (ICS), would expose the Irish government and taxpayers to lawsuits from large multinational corporations.

“The government now needs to make a clear statement that it will not proceed with the ratification of CETA.”