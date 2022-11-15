British government needs to urgently reach negotiated settlement with EU – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said today that the British government needs to focus its energies on urgently reaching a negotiated settlement with the EU on the Protocol.

Michelle O’Neill was speaking following comments by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at a Westminster committee today.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The protocol is working and it is necessary to mitigate the worst impacts of Brexit.

“Most Assembly members support the protocol, but also want it to work better.

“The people, businesses and key sectors I meet want James Cleverly and his government to urgently reach a negotiated settlement with the EU around the Protocol.

“They want certainty, stability and predictability, and so do we.

“Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will meet President Biden and we welcome the unstinting support of the White House, and the US State Department with whom I met today in their diplomatic efforts to secure a resolution.

“The Conservative Government must refrain from making misleading statements which are unhelpful, and all efforts must be focused on a resolution.

“The negotiations are between London and Brussels, not Belfast.

“Most parties and MLAs have supported our call for London and Brussels to propel the Protocol Talks and for Downing Street to demonstrate the political will to get a resolution.

“This is where James Cleverly’s focus and energy must be focused and stepped up in the weeks ahead, as there is no time to waste.”