Taoiseach must expel Russian Ambassador with immediate effect - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, John Brady TD, has renewed calls for the Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov to be expelled from Ireland with immediate effect following the revelation that the Kremlin has censured 52 Irish politicians.

Teachta Brady said:

“The Russian censure of Irish politicians is yet another reprehensible attempt by Vladimir Putin to silence and intimidate those who have rightly called out his despicable invasion of Ukraine.

“Since February, states across the European Union and beyond have responded collectively to the humanitarian crisis brought about by Putin by imposing justified economic sanctions on the Russian government.

“Russia has long since closed the door on dialogue diplomacy. But despite this, ever since the invasion of Ukraine seven months ago, the Russian Embassy and Ambassador Yury Filatov have been allowed to act as unapologetic propagandists for Russian aggression.

“The people of Ireland stand in solidarity with Ukraine, who will win-out over brutality and injustice. But we must use every available avenue to press for a complete Russian withdrawal and an end to this terrible war.

“The most powerful action that Ireland can take as a militarily-neutral and non-aligned state is to expel Yury Filatov immediately.

“I therefore call on the Taoiseach to act now by telling the Russian Ambassador to pack his bags as he is no longer welcome here.”