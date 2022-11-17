Reduction in Garda numbers in Dublin must be addressed – Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has called for the Minister for Justice to act now to address the issue of deteriorating Garda numbers in Dublin .

Teachta Mitchell said;

“Looking at the figures on the Department of Justice website there are roughly 150 less Gardaí stationed in Dublin this September than there were at the end of 2020.

“The fallout from this reduction in Garda numbers can be seen on our streets, and although the Gardaí have been restored close to staffing levels we had in 2008, they’re not visible in our communities.

“The Minister for Justice must act now and work with the Gardaí who are in the midst of a recruitment and retention crisis; and address the shortfall of Gardaí in Dublin.

“We all have the right to live in communities where we feel safe, and residents have a right to expect protection from Gardaí when gangs are running riot in robbed cars, intimidating residents and selling drugs openly.

“Communities deserve much better.”