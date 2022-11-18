Housing Executive staff entitled to fair pay award – Sheehan

Striking Housing Executive workers are entitled to a pay increase that takes into account the growing pressures on workers and families impacted by the cost of living crisis, Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said.

Pat Sheehan was speaking after urging the Housing Executive management to seek a fair resolution to the dispute.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin fully supports the right of all workers to engage in industrial action and we are clear that Housing Executive staff are entitled to a fair pay increase that takes into account the current cost of living crisis.

“We are also concerned at the impact of a prolonged industrial dispute on tenants and crucial Housing Executive work such as repairs and wider house building programmes.

“Sinn Féin has therefore written to both the Housing Executive Board and Chief Executive to urge them to engage constructively with the representative trade unions to achieve a fair resolution and a fair pay settlement.

“I very much hope that is heeded and we can see a renewed push for a settlement that protects workers and tenants alike.”