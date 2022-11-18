Ennis hails progress on Narrow Water Bridge project

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has hailed progress on the development of Narrow Water Bridge as key to ‘unlocking South Down’s potential’.

Speaking after meeting with An Taoiseach today at the proposed site for the bridge, the South Down MLA also called on the Irish government to progress other key projects outlined in New Decade, New Approach.

Sinéad Ennis said:

“I am delighted that more progress has been made today on the development of the Narrow Water Bridge Project.

“Sinn Féin is committed to seeing this project delivered and we will continue to work together with local businesses and the community to ensure it is completed.

“This is a transformational project and key to unlocking South Down’s huge potential to create good quality jobs, boost tourism and create a stronger, all-Ireland economy.

“While Irish government support for this project is welcome, they must also live up to progressing other key projects outlined in New Decade, New Approach to deliver much-needed investment into local infrastructure.

“Sinn Féin will continue to ensure Narrow Water bridge is delivered to improve the lives of workers, families and local businesses across South Down.”