Mary Lou McDonald TD condemns shocking attack on Gardaí in Ballyfermot

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has condemned the attack on Gardaí in Ballyfermot, Dublin, last night, describing it as ‘shocking and disgraceful’.

She said:

“I condemn the shocking and disgraceful attack on two Gardaí in Dublin last night.

“It is unacceptable that those who go to work every day to keep our communities safe should be met with such brutality in the course of their duties.

“My thoughts are with the two officers, and their families and colleagues. There can be zero-tolerance of such behaviour.

“An Garda Síochána must have every resource needed so that they can do their job safely and protect communities from violent and dangerous criminality.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information to please contact the Gardaí and help bring the perpetrators to justice.”