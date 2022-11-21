Announced stimulus package for the West and North West Region welcome – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Rural Development, Claire Kerrane TD, has welcomed the announcement that a €217m stimulus package will be provided for the West and North West Region.

Provided by through the European Regional Development Funds (ERDF), the package is aimed at supporting regional development schemes in the West and North West Region.

The Roscommon/Galway TD said:

“I very much welcome the announcement of €217m investment in to support regional development schemes across the West and North-West region.

“Announced today by the Northern & Western Regional Assembly, the package will see much needed funding for the region.

"The announcement follows a report from the European Commission this year, which downgraded the Region for a second time to a lagging Region signalling concern that the Region has become significantly less well-off, relative to the European average, over recent years.

"The Region, which includes Counties Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Monaghan and Mayo, was downgraded to a ‘Region in Transition’ in 2019 by the European Commission before being downgraded again this year. It is the only Region in the State to be classified in this way.

"Challenges identified as rationale for downgrading the Region include lower productivity and educational attainment, as well as a weaker skills base and business environment in the region.

"Sinn Féin has previously called for urgent investment in the region, to prevent damage to economic and social well-being in the West and North-West.

"The Northern & Western Regional Assembly have done excellent work in showing exactly what needs to be done to regain our Developed status, and this is a really positive development.

“We must ensure that people living in the West & North West can access a good quality of life and the same opportunities as other parts of the State.

“It is crucial now that momentum be built upon, and that every effort is taken to ensure the West & North West receives increased and sustained funding and investment moving forward.”