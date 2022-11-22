‘Concerns raised after huge disruption during Strabane security alert’ - McHugh

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has raised concerns after residents of Innisfree Gardens faced major disruption during a security alert into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The West Tyrone MLA said:



“Last night saw more disruption for residents of Innisfree Gardens until the early hours of the morning.

“Searches in the area turned into a security alert with two controlled explosions, thankfully leading to nothing untoward being found.

“But the outworking of this has been people forced from their homes again on a cold and wet Monday night. It’s the last thing anybody needs.

“We raised people’s concerns and frustrations directly with the Police area commander yesterday evening and late into the early hours of this morning.

“Events in recent days, starting with the the reprehensible bomb attack in Mount Carmel Heights, have caused chaos in our communities.

“I will be speaking to the PSNI again today to once again raise the concerns and to ensure in future there is no unnecessary disruption to residents.”