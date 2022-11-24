Eoin Ó Broin TD criticises government's 'shameful' vote against declaring housing emergency

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has criticised the government's decision to vote against a motion declaring a housing emergency in the state as 'shameful'.

Government TDs voted down Sinn Féin's motion in the Dáil last night.

Speaking today, Teachta Ó Broin said:

"Last night, the government voted against Sinn Féin's motion to declare a housing emergency in the state. This is shameful and reflects how the government are in complete denial about the seriousness of this emergency.



"Minister Darragh O'Brien must end his blinkered and flawed approach. He must accept the reality that his approach has failed and is continuing to fail. Rents, house prices and homelessness are all at record highs under his watch.





"His targets to deliver housing are paltry, yet he is on track to miss even those. In recent days, it has emerged that his Department has a shocking underspend of almost half a billion Euro this year, as he continues to fail to deliver the large scale social and affordable projects that are desperately needed.





"Darragh O’Brien must take emergency action to tackle runaway rents. This means a three-year ban on rent increases. It means a properly designed refundable tax credit to put a month's rent back into every private renter's pocket.

“It also means increasing and accelerating the delivery of genuinely affordable cost rental homes.

"This Saturday at 1pm, people have the opportunity to make their voice heard at the Raise The Roof rally in Dublin and send the clear message that the housing crisis can and must end."