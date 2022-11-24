Immediate funding needed to tackle delays in discharging patients – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called for funding to be allocated to social care to address delays in discharging patients from hospitals.

The North Belfast MLA was speaking after a meeting between representatives of the five main parties and the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“I told Peter May today that we need immediate and additional funding for social care to address delays in discharging patients from hospitals.

“This would enable more patients to be discharged from hospitals and free up beds for those who need immediate hospital care.”

And Carál Ní Chuilín called for more financial assistance for social care workers. She continued:

“There is a need to support domiciliary care workers in rural communities whose mileage costs are not being met.

“The costs for these carers is going through the roof with the soaring price of fuel.

“They are having to pay to go to work when they’re providing care in the community.

“These additional costs are driving workers out of social care and the department needs to ensure these frontline staff can afford to continue to work.

“We need an Executive formed now so that we can secure a three year Budget an invest an extra £1 billion in our health service to hire more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists and fund vital services.

“The DUP should end its boycott now, and work with the rest of us around the Executive table to make health a priority. That’s what people voted for.”