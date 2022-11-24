Families need energy support payment urgently - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British government to make the Energy Support payments urgently to hard pressed families after six months of delay.

The North Belfast MP said:

"It’s unacceptable that people are still waiting on clarity from the British government when they will receive the energy support payments which they were promised over six months ago.

“People are sick and tired of the dithering and delay by the British government over this much needed payment at a time when energy bills are through the roof.

“The reality is that the DUP's boycott of the Executive has prevented people from receiving this payment which they so badly need.

“This delay is unacceptable for families trying to make ends meet and it is essential that this is paid out urgently."