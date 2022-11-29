Maskey deeply concerned about EA plans to cut youth services

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said today he is shocked and deeply concerned about plans by the Education Authority to cut vital youth services in Belfast.

The West Belfast MP has written to the Education Authority to seek an urgent meeting about the proposed cuts,

Paul Maskey said:

“I have spoken to a number of youth providers across Belfast today who have shared their concerns with me about cuts to youth services which the Education Authority is imposing on them.

“The impact of these cuts will be devastating for youth providers, for youth services and ultimately for young people across the city.

“The news of the cuts have come as a shock to the groups and people who supply these services such as outreach services to some of our most vulnerable young people.

“They told me they were unaware that funding would be cut this year.

“I’m seeking an urgent meeting with the Education Authority with our team of MPs and MLAs across the city.

“These cuts come hot on the heels of Tory cuts announced here last week following the DUP’s boycott of our Assembly and Executive.

“People are struggling with the cost of living, our health service is under huge pressure and now youth and education services are being targeted for cuts.

“The DUP should get back to work around the Executive table with the other parties to get locally elected ministers in place and support the public against unbridled Tory cuts.”

