Kearney calls for Irish state recognition of Palestine and welcomes Palestinian unity moves

Sinn Féin national chairperson Declan Kearney called today on the Irish government to end its acquiescence to the demolition of Palestinian homes and to formally recognise the state of Palestine.

Writing for An Phoblacht on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the South Antrim MLA said:

“Sinn Féin believes the refusal by the Irish government to support the Occupied Territories Bill, which it has stalled in the southern Irish parliament, is to effectively acquiesce before the demolition of Palestinian homes and the expulsion of families.

“In our view, Irish government reluctance to formally recognise the state of Palestine has no credibility. The right to a viable democratic Palestinian state should be recognised by it, and the European Union (EU).

“A diplomatic and political strategy is needed to build support for that position.

“An Irish government should lead on the achievement of this objective. It should also be proactively pursued by the UN. It is long past time for the Irish state’s policy on Palestine to change. And, if not now, then it will change under a Sinn Féin-led government.”

Declan Kearney urged Palestinian leaders to unite around an agreed national democratic strategy. He said:

“Sinn Féin’s hope is that the Palestine Liberation Organisation can become the fully representative body of all Palestinian political forces. Palestinian national unity and cohesion is the key to unlocking international indifference and inaction.

“That means all Palestinian leaders in Gaza, Ramallah, Jenin, Hebron, East Jerusalem, Haifa, and within the diaspora, coming together, speaking with one voice, and acting in strategic co-ordination together.

“It will provide the international community with the most powerful incentive to embrace the cause of Palestinians; in the same way as the world was eventually compelled to act against the injustice of apartheid in South Africa.

“There are no shortcuts to mobilising international diplomatic and political opinion. Palestinian national unity is the only way to make that happen.”

