‘Securing future of Shantallow GP practice must be priority’ – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has called on the Department of Health and the Western Trust to make securing the future of Shantallow Health centre practice a priority.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I am deeply concerned at reports that Racecourse Practice in Shantallow has handed back its contract for running of GP services.

“We need an urgent solution from the Department of Health and Western Trust with the contract set to run out in six months.

“This is one of the biggest GP practices in the city and is responsible for the care for people in Shantallow and the surrounding areas. It must be protected.

“Our entire health service and health workers are under huge pressure. They need an Executive and a health minister in place taking decisions to tackle the problems.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive now, to work together with others, and invest an extra £1 billion in our health service to hire more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists and fund cancer and mental health services.

“I will be in touch with the Western Trust and the Department for Health for urgent clarity on these reports and to ensure services at this practice are protected.”