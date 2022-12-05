Government must intervene and end threats to Navan A&E services - Johnny Guirke TD and Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Fein TDs for Meath West, Johnny Guirke, and Meath East, Darren O’Rourke, have called on the government to step in and end the threats to cut Navan A&E services.

Their renewed call comes following a letter from management to staff outlining unilateral changes to services.

Teachta Guirke said:

“I am horrified by the letter from management to staff at Navan Hospital, and I urge the government to step in and immediately remove these unilateral changes to the A&E and ambulance services in Navan.

“This communication from management appears to be the final curtain call on the closure of Navan A&E.

“This is coming at the worst possible time when our hospitals are under severe pressure during the winter season. Patients and workers are deeply concerned, and the government needs to intervene.”

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“We have three sitting government ministers in County Meath - Thomas Byrne, Helen McEntee, and Damien English - all of whom have played hopscotch when it comes to the future of Our Lady's Hospital.

“We need answers from government. They have shown no willingness to retain services. The whole process by the HSE and the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has been shambolic and an insult to the patients and staff of Navan Hospital.

“A&E waiting times are at their highest in years, and staff are overworked and leaving the country. Moving patients from Navan to an already-overcrowded Drogheda will not improve times, it will just make things considerably worse.

“Instead of being railroaded into removing necessary services, we need to see an urgent plan to invest, enhance and address any safety concerns at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.”