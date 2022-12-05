Plans to cut EA youth services deeply concerning – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said she is shocked and deeply concerned about plans by the Education Authority to cut vital youth services.

Ciara Ferguson said:

“I have met with youth providers across Derry who have shared their concerns with me about cuts to youth services which the Education Authority is imposing on them.

“The impact of these cuts will be devastating for youth providers, for youth services and ultimately for young people.

“The news of the cuts has come as a shock to the groups and people who supply these services such as outreach services to some of our most vulnerable young people.

“They told me they were unaware that funding would be cut this year.

“I have written to the Education Authority to raise serious concerns, and opposition, to these cuts.

“These cuts come hot on the heels of Tory cuts announced here following the DUP’s boycott of our Assembly and Executive.

“People are struggling with the cost of living and our health service is under huge pressure and now youth and education services are being targeted for cuts.

“The DUP should get back to work around the Executive table with the other parties to get locally elected ministers in place and support the public against unbridled Tory cuts.”