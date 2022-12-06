Paul Donnelly TD and Martin Kenny TD condemn shooting incidents in Dublin

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD and spokesperson on Community Development Paul Donnelly TD have condemned two shootings that took place in Dublin yesterday evening.

One shooting took place in the Finglas area, with the victim being rushed to hospital, and the second shooting in Ronanstown claimed the life of one male in his thirties. Gardaí believe the shootings are unrelated.

Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:

“We’ve had two very serious incidents in one Garda division of Dublin last night. My thoughts are with those affected and with the wider community who are in shock today following these harrowing events. It is vital that we understand the impacts that attacks such as these have on communities.

“The Gardaí who attended these scenes, and those now working within the incident rooms have been lost to their communities with this additional work. Every crime, especially those linked to organised crime, must be investigated thoroughly and those responsible held to account.

“However, this overall shortage of Garda resources across communities in Dublin goes back to the loss of over 750 Gardaí in Dublin since 2009 – it is now having a very real impact on communities who need the support of their local Gardaí.”

Teachta Donnelly said:

“Again, we are seeing the reality of the grip that crime has on our capital city and our communities. Communities must be protected and are entitled to feel safe.

“Delivering adequate resources for An Garda Síochána must be a priority for this government.

“We need the whole justice system to work in tandem to tackle crime, from early prevention programmes, to delivering more Gardaí on our streets, and a fit for purpose court system.

“The people of Dublin and beyond deserve to feel safe in their homes and this government is failing again on policing.

“Since taking office in 2011, Fine Gael have overseen a plummet in Garda numbers. This is totally indefensible and ordinary, decent communities in Dublin are left the pay the price for Fine Gael’s failure to get a grip on Dublin policing.”