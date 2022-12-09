Sinn Féin will support motion to remove the Minister for Housing - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has stated that Sinn Féin will be supporting next week’s Dáil motion of no-confidence in the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Speaking this afternoon, he said:

“The housing emergency has dominated life in Ireland for over a decade.

“On Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s watch, the crisis has worsened year after year. They are incapable of solving it.

“House prices have soared past their Celtic Tiger peak. Rents are astronomical and keep going up, and a record number of people have been pushed into the nightmare of homelessness.

“This has happened because the government is wedded to the policies that caused the mess in the first place.

“Sinn Féin has no confidence in the Minister for Housing or his plan, or indeed the government he is part of.

“This is the worst Minister for Housing we have ever had.

“The only way the housing crisis will be resolved will be with a new government, a new Minister for Housing and a new housing plan focused on delivering genuinely affordable homes for working people and families.”