Sinn Féin announce motion to bring nurses, doctors, and health professionals home and end crisis driving them abroad - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has announced the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next to stop nurses and midwives being forced to emigrate due to the cost of living and housing crises.



Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:



“Government has failed to tackle the housing and cost of living crisis and this is driving young nurses and other healthcare professionals to emigrate and stopping others from coming home.



“Sinn Féin in government would train and retain more key frontline staffand fix the housing crisis to help healthcare workers come home.

“Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to tackle the housing and cost of living crises that are driving nurses, doctors, and health professionals abroad and bring them home. Many returned during Covid only to feel compelled to leave again. Nurses and midwives do incredible work every day caring for patients and looking after our communities. Despite this invaluable work, nurses and midwives feel badly let down by this government.

“Too many nurses and midwives are being forced to emigrate abroad, as their wages can’t match the spiralling cost of living and the catastrophic housing crisis under this government. They want to be able to work in Ireland, to care for their local communities and to be near their families and friends.

“This is causing a huge drain of talent for the health service and is adding to staff shortages across Ireland. This in turn is worsening an already appalling trolley crisis and record waiting lists, with patients forced to wait hours without a bed in A&E or years languishing on waiting lists to access time-sensitive care.

“These failures reflect the government’s total inability to deliver on fundamental issues which communities need. The housing crisis has been causing hardship and misery for ordinary people for years and has continued to spiral on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s watch. This crisis has seen entire generations locked out of home ownership, forced to live in cramped accommodation with family or trapped paying sky high rents they can’t afford.

“Now, we are seeing this shameful crisis deepen other failures of this government. The housing crisis is undermining the health system’s ability to recruit and retain staff, which is making the existing crisis in health even worse.

“It is clear that the government is unable to get these fundamental issues right, bringing the housing system and health service to their knees.”

Teachta Cullinane added:

“Our motion next week contains a package of measures including demanding that the government act now to end the crises in health and housing. It demands that the government urgently review its housing plan and increases its targets for social and affordable housing to rent or buy. It also calls for one month’s rent to be put back into renters’ pockets and for a ban on rent increases in the next three years.

“Our motion calls for a job’s guarantee for healthcare graduates. It also urges the government to identify, examine and consider all potential mechanisms to address cost of living barriers to recruitment and retention of key workers.

“It also mandates the government to immediately engage with General Practice to ensure GPs are supported to take pressure off hospitals and emergency departments, especially by expanding out of hours care, and engage with other primary care professions such as pharmacies to ensure late night options are available across the state.

“This package of measures would address this crisis and ensure that nurses and midwives no longer feel forced to emigrate. Sinn Féin’s proposals would ensure that the health service receives much-needed support to take pressure off staff and ensure that they can do their jobs safely and deliver high quality, timely care to patients.

“I am urging all TDs to back our motion in the Dáil next week. The government’s shambolic approach to health and housing must end.”

