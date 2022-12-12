‘DUP should stop undermining postal workers ask for fair pay’ - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said the DUP should focus on getting back to work rather than undermining striking postal workers.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

"The DUP need to get back into the Executive and work with the rest of us to help us tackle the issues in the health service rather than undermining postal workers striking for fair pay and conditions.

“Claims by DUP MP Carla Lockhart on the impact that postal strikes are having on our health service is galling given that the DUP are refusing to form an Executive that can invest an extra £1 billion to start fixing the health service.

“Public representatives should be standing up for postal workers and their legitimate asks for fair pay and conditions from a company that handed out £400 million to shareholders during a cost-of-living crisis, rather than undermining them.

“The DUP need to get back into the Executive and help us to deliver for workers and patients rather than trying to pit one against another and distracting from their own responsibility to deliver for people.”