Deep shock at death of Irish soldier on UN Peacekeeping duty
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has expressed her shock at the death of an Irish soldier on UN Peacekeeping duty in Lebanon and has extended her deepest sympathies to his family and friends and to all those serving in the Irish Defence Forces who have suffered a terrible loss.
Teachta McDonald said:
“There is widespread shock this morning at the news of the death of a member of our Defence Forces on UN Peacekeeping duty in Lebanon.
“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends and to all those serving in the Irish Defence Forces, particularly those overseas at this time. My thoughts are also with those who were injured and we are all hoping for their speedy recovery.
“There is a deep pride in the role that our forces have played in peacekeeping missions for decades, often in very dangerous circumstances and they are in our thoughts and prayers this morning.”