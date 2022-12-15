Appointment of new GP contractor at Flax Medical Centre welcome news for patients - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed confirmation a new GP contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients at Flax Medical Centre.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Confirmation that a new contractor has been appointed to deliver services at Flax Medical Centre is welcome news for patients.

“GP practices and services must be protected.

“Our entire health service and health workers are under huge pressure. They need an Executive and a health minister in place taking decisions to tackle the problems.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive now, to work together with others, and invest an extra £1 billion in our health service.”