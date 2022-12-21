MacManus calls for greater promotion of Cavan Tourism following Swanlinbar visit

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the Swanlinbar Development Association for their work for their work in supporting the local community and attracting tourism to the area. Speaking after a recent visit to Trivia House in the village alongside his Sinn Féin colleagues Pauline Tully TD and Damien Brady, the Midlands Northwest representative said that places like Cavan deserve greater promotion from the national tourism bodies.

MEP MacManus said:

“I was pleased to meet Aidan and Tony from the Swanlinbar Development Association on a recent visit to Trivia Guesthouse alongside my colleagues Pauline Tully and Damien Brady.”

“It is a wonderful facility used by a range of different community groups and providing a number of different services to the local community, including their digital hub. As a Guesthouse it also plays a key role in attracting tourism to the local area, and the Development Association should be commended for their hard work in providing this fantastic service.”

“They have worked with many different funders over the years to improve infrastructure in the local area, including walks and the community playpark, and it is vital that they continue to be supported in developing the local area.”

“The area has a lot to offer to tourists with attractions nearby such as the boardwalk and caves. It highlights that there is much more to Ireland than just our cities and the Wild Atlantic Way.”

“Every time I return to Cavan I’m reminded of just how much it has to offer as a tourist destination. However the area has been undersold for a long time in terms of tourism and places like Cavan must be properly promoted by our national tourism bodies in order to encourage even more tourists into the local area.”

“I want to thank Aidan and Tony for having us in Swanlinbar and wish them and the Development Association continued success.” ENDS

See attached photo of (L-R): Damien Brady, Aidan Curry, Chris MacManus MEP, Pauline Tully TD