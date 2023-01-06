Gildernew concerned at the rising crisis in our health service

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said it is deeply concerning that much-needed operations are being cancelled as a result of pressures in the health service.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Cancelling non-urgent surgeries will have a knock-on effect on emergency departments and cause further distress to patients on waiting lists which are already out of control.

“Years of Tory cuts to the health service has caused suffering and misery for patients on waiting lists.

“This is unacceptable; doctors, nurses and hard pressed ambulance staff working on the front line want investment in the health service.

“They want to substantial investment in health and social care to transform the system, to pay workers a fair wage, and bring an end to the cycle of services and health workers being overwhelmed.

“They are also crying out for political leadership and local ministers to be back around the Executive table working for the patients and the people they care for.

“The DUP should get back to work around the Executive table with the rest of us to help invest additional resources in the system reducing waiting lists and recruiting more doctors and nurses.”