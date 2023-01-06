Public sector workers deserve a fair pay rise – Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on the British Government to fund a fair pay rise for civil service and other public sector workers.

She said:

"The pay offer to civil servants is woefully inadequate

“Given the current rate of inflation, this represents a substantial real term cut to the wages of our civil service workers.

"Under the same budget constraints the former Finance Minister Conor Murphy proposed a higher pay award. In the absence of an Executive the Tories have made a lesser offer.

“But what is really needed is a fair pay rise for all public sector workers including nurses and teachers. This requires additional funding from London.

"The only way to resolve this is through direct engagement with the public service unions to reach an agreed pay deal which will avoid strike action, provide a fair pay increase for public sector workers, and ensure people continue to have access to vital public services.” CRÍOCH/ENDS