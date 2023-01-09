Agreement on sharing trade data welcome - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed news that the EU and British government has reached an agreement on sharing trade data.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said they must continue working constructively to reach pragmatic and durable solutions on the Protocol.

Declan Kearney said:

“Confirmation that the EU and British government has reached an agreement on sharing trade data is welcome.

“This positive step demonstrates that progress is possible and must form the basis for continued work to reach a pragmatic, durable agreement on the Protocol.

“The priority for both British government and the EU must be on ensuring talks reach an early and successful resolution that gives certainty and stability to local businesses.”