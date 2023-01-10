DUP blockade of Executive damaging efforts to create jobs and investment opportunities - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP blockade of the Executive is damaging efforts to create jobs and investment opportunities.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"On a number of occasions now leading representatives from the business community have highlighted the lack of Executive as damaging to investment.

"The comments by Brian Lavery from CBRE NI are the latest in a long list of such calls and should be a wake-up call to the DUP that it's time to get back to work.

"The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is an opportunity to showcase the economic potential of the north and our innovative and world leading businesses on the international stage, we should have an Executive in place to lead on that.

"We need ministers in an Executive taking decisions to help tackle the cost of living crisis and crisis in our health service, and to drive forward our economy to create jobs and opportunities for our young people."