Report confirms need for root and branch reform of InvestNI - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Invest NI review report confirms the need for fundamental change within the organisation.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“For years Sinn Fein has pointed up InvestNI’s failure to promote regional economic development and its focus on a golden circle of client companies.

"I welcome the publication of the report by the InvestNI review panel. It clearly makes the case for change within InvestNI and in how the organisation does business.

"InvestNI has failed over many years to effectively create jobs, boost productivity and investment outside Belfast. During the pandemic it was found wanting in providing practical support to businesses.

"It is clear there is a need for fresh political leadership within the Department for the Economy to reform InvestNI and create a productive, sustainable, regionally balanced economy with good jobs.

"The local economic development agency needs to work to support indigenous businesses including local start-ups, small and micro-businesses, and entrepreneurs, alongside attracting inward investment on a more strategic basis."