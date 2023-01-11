McGuigan welcomes new operator for Rathlin to Ballycastle ferry service

Speaking after it was announced that the Department for Infrastructure has secured a new operator for the Rathlin to Ballycastle ferry service Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said:

"I welcome the fact that a new operator has been found for the Rathlin to Ballycastle ferry service.

“Today began with worry and anxiety for ferry staff, islanders and regular users of the ferry service but thankfully it ends with relief.

"I welcome too that all existing staff will continue in their employment.

"This ferry service is vital and the Department must work with the new operator to ensure it is fully operational as soon as possible."