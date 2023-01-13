Resignations and changeovers hindering work of Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, said the resignation of two Ministers of State within six months, and a changeover of lead Minister, is hindering the work of Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment is a fundamentally important Department in terms of the operation of the state and its economy.

“Given the current economic uncertainty due to Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and Brexit, the Department is more important than ever.

“Unfortunately, within the last six months the Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment has lost all the Ministerial institutional knowledge it built up since its formation in 2020.

“During that period two Ministers of State, Robert Troy TD and Damien English TD, resigned due to alleged improprieties, and the lead Minister has changed since Leo Varadkar’s ascent to Taoiseach.

“There is a significant volume of work for the Department that is undoubtedly being hindered by the churn of Ministers.

“As it stands there is still no legal right to request remote working, and it looks as if it is still several months away despite promises by the former Minister, Leo Varadkar, that it would be achieved during his time in the Department.

“There is also the serious and pressing matter of the injunction taken against the Employment Regulation Order (ERO) for workers in the security sector, which Damien English had exclusive responsibility in tackling.

“It is imperative that a new Minister of State is appointed as quickly as possible so the important work within the Department can resume immediately.

“I will be seeking a meeting as soon as possible with the new team of Ministers in the Department regarding the resolution of several outstanding legislative and policy matters.

“I would add that for such an important Department it is not a good look, domestically or internationally, to see two high profile resignations due to alleged improprieties.”