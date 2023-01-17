Sinn Féin trio to meet PSNI on recent tragic events in Lurgan

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd and party colleagues councillors Sorcha McGeown and Keith Haughian, will be meeting senior PSNI officers tomorrow to discuss the recent tragic murders of Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“My party colleagues, Councillor Keith Haughian and Councillor Sorcha McGeown, and I will be meeting senior PSNI officers to discuss ongoing investigations into the murders of Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla, and recent events around the town.

“These murders have sent shock waves through the local community.

“I previously met with the Detective leading the investigation into Natalie McNally’s murder, about the police’s efforts to catch her killer.

“It is vitally important that if you have any piece of information relating to either of these cases, no matter how small, you should come forward.

“The more information the police receive, the sooner the killers will be put behind bars.

“We will continue to support the families of the victims and their campaign for justice.”