Heaney urges Derry public to have their say on Irish Unity

The people of Derry are being urged to take part in the local council’s consultation on Irish reunification - the first of its kind in Ireland.

The initiative stems from a motion tabled by Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney who stressed the importance of the consultation which opened today.

Cllr. Heaney said: “My first motion on entering Council was to establish a Working Group on Irish Unity. That group has met a number of times and agreed a range of actions.

“These include a 12 week online consultation on Irish Unity and what ratepayers in Derry and Strabane Council would like to see in a new Ireland.

“Derry and Strabane Council is the first Council in Ireland to do this in the absence of the Irish Government establishing a proper all Ireland Citizens Assembly.

“Therefore it’s hugely important that everyone takes this opportunity to have their say. The new Ireland is for everyone and we all have a chance to shape it so let’s begin the conversation here in Derry.”