Tories have learned nothing from the failure of a decade of cuts – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said today that the Tory government has learned nothing from the failure of a decade of austerity cuts as it continues to deny nurses and public sector workers a fair pay rise.

The party’s economy spokesperson was speaking after a Westminster committee was in Stormont today to hear evidence about the cost of living crisis in the north.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"Today the Westminster NI Affairs Committee was at Stormont to hear from people here about the impact of the cost of living crisis.

"That cannot be divorced from over a decade of Tory austerity which has decimated public services hurting the most vulnerable and pushing people further into poverty.

"Clearly the Tories learned no lessons as they have reimposed cuts while refusing to give nurses and other public sector workers a fair pay rise and at the same time giving tax breaks to bankers.

"It remains a fact that wages and disposable income in the north are significantly lower than in Britain and levels of fuel poverty continue to be significantly higher.

"And yet the Tory government decided from 1st January that people in the north would get less support than provided in Britain through the Energy Price Guarantee.

“As a result, workers and families with some providers have seen their electricity and gas prices rise from the beginning of the year, while the British government is saving tens of millions of pounds.

"That money should be given to the Executive to provide support to help people insulate their homes and make modifications that would help them permanently reduce their energy bills.

“Sinn Féin stands ready to form an Executive today and work together with all parties to tackle the cost of living crisis.”