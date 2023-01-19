Government must do all they can to save Argos jobs - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers' Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said news that Argos is to close its operations in the State is a "huge blow for the workers" and called for the government to do all they can to save the over 400 jobs.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The emerging news that Argos is to close its stores across the State is an incredible blow for the more than 400 workers, their families, their communities, and for the retail sector in Ireland.

“As it is the company’s intention to shut down its complete operations this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period.

“It is essential that the company engage quickly and in good faith with the workers trade union, Mandate, during this period.

“Throughout this 30-day period the Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment must meet with Argos and Mandate to see if there is any prospect to save the jobs, and failing that, he must ensure the company engages with Mandate so the best possible redundancy deal can be achieved for the workers.

“Additionally, the Retail Forum must meet as a matter of urgency to see if there is any possibility of the workers being reemployed elsewhere.

“Retail is changing, but that does not mean that the government should abandon traditional retail by doing nothing.

“The workers in Argos must be the priority here and it is imperative that the government stands up for them.”