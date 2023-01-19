DUP should stop reckless scaremongering on medicine supply - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said DUP scaremongering on the supply of medicine must stop now and that any required solutions should be found in talks between the EU and British Government.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“The DUP's reckless scaremongering on medical supplies has been exposed as a cynical and cruel ploy.

“Shortages in over the counter medicines, and certain antibiotics are not a new problem; they are not unique to the north or any other region. Reports of a recent shortage in paracetamol here, and in the US, is an example of that.

“While medical shortages can be related to manufacturing and quality problems, and global brand discontinuations, there is no doubt that Brexit has made the problem worse.

“Any issues with the supply of medicines must be resolved in talks between the British government and EU, as they progress talks to put pragmatic and durable solutions in place.

“The DUP is creating negative political distractions in an attempt to manufacture community hysteria. What we need instead is mature politics and a resolve to work together. The DUP should get back to work in the Executive and help the rest of us tackle the problems facing our health service now.”