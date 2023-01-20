Health workers crying out for Executive to tackle crisis facing health and social care system - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said health workers are crying out for an Executive to tackle the crisis facing our health and social care system.

The party’s health spokesperson was speaking after health leaders requested a meeting with the British Secretary of State over the health crisis.

Colm Gildernew said:

“Our health service is at crisis point and our health and social care workers are facing huge challenges and pressure on the frontline.

“Many patients are laying on corridors and ambulances are stacked up at the doors of A&E because our hospitals cannot cope.

“Health workers are crying out for political leadership and an Executive in place that will work to tackle waiting lists and staff shortages by hiring more doctors and nurses.



“The health and social care service in the north has already suffered 12 years of chronic Tory austerity which has underfunded and undermined our public services.

“Nurses and health workers shouldn’t have been forced onto the streets to take strike action in the freezing cold for fair pay and conditions.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive. The DUP should end its blockade and get back to work with the rest of us around the Executive table to start to fix the health service.”